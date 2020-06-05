Image copyright

Theodore McFarland (second left) and teammates at their compound in Auckland





Knowledgeable rugby union team that set off for an away match on 23 February have still not made it home.

Manuma Samoa left their Pacific island for an away match in Perth, Australia, greater than 100 days ago.

But on their approach home they have been compelled to quarantine in New Zealand – and have been then caught when their home nation closed its borders completely.

In Auckland, the squad lived in a church compound for 3 months, with 20 gamers sharing one room.

Although they’re now again in Samoa, they’re half-way by a two-week quarantine – and gamers still have not seen their households.

“When we arrived in New Zealand it was summer,” the team’s video analyst Hari Junior Narayan tells the BBC. “When we left it was winter.”

Manuma Samoa’s first recreation of the Global Rapid Rugby season was on 14 March, so the team left Samoa on 23 February.

They had a two-week coaching camp in Auckland, performed the sport in Perth, then deliberate to fly home by way of Auckland, in time to organize for a home match in Apia on 21 March.

But whereas the team have been enjoying in Perth, the Samoan authorities made an announcement.

From 08:00 on 15 March, the government said, anybody travelling to Samoa from one in all 33 nations should spend two weeks in self-quarantine earlier than setting off.

Australia was nation 33 on the listing.

The squad have been allowed to enter New Zealand, and the Auckland compound the place they held their pre-match coaching camp was still obtainable. But that’s the place their good luck ended.

On 24 March, the Samoan government announced that, from 26 March, “all international travel to and from Samoa by plane is ceased”. The team’s quarantine did not finish till 30 March.

They have been caught.

The administration team, together with coach and World Rugby Hall of Famer Brian Lima (second left), Tuala Pat Leota (centre, arms folded) and Hari Junior Narayan (centre, with cap)





At the compound, 20 gamers stayed in single beds in a single giant room, whereas the administration stayed in smaller rooms.

“We had no privacy or anything like that,” says Theodore McFarland, who stands six ft six inches tall. “There were a few guys snoring.”

But regardless of the loud night breathing, he says, spirits stayed excessive. The squad performed bingo most evenings – with stakes of 50 cents or $1 – cooked outdoors in Samoan “umus” (stone ovens), and stored match.

They turned their lounge right into a gymnasium, and, because of a quirk within the guidelines, have been allowed to coach outdoors – even after New Zealand went into Level four lockdown on 25 March.

“After lockdown, the police came to break up our game of touch [rugby],” says video analyst Narayan. “It wasn’t a great look from the outside – but we were within our bubble.”

New Zealand’s Level four guidelines mentioned train needed to be “solitary – or with those you live with”. The officers, standing outdoors the locked gates, let the housemates play on.

"We became like family," says McFarland, who additionally performs for the Samoan nationwide basketball team





Despite residing cheek by jowl, Narayan insists there have been no arguments between the gamers.

“Probably the biggest disagreement was at bingo,” he says, laughing. “Money was involved so no-one wanted to lose.”

And – in what could also be stunning information to British rugby gamers – the squad stayed off the beer, regardless of being locked down for thus lengthy.

“We’re not allowed drinks, or any of that,” says McFarland. “It’s part of our rugby culture – especially as we were staying in a church compound.”

After New Zealand’s lockdown eased in late April, a handful of the squad who lived regionally have been allowed to depart, however the Samoan-based gamers remained caught.

The bingo and the umus continued, but the day-to-day monotony wasn’t simple on the squad’s psychological well being.

“We were in a compound, you see the same people every day,” says team supervisor Tuala Pat Leota. “I imagine this is what a prisoner feels like.”

To make this worse, glimmers of hope would arrive, solely to be snuffed out.

“They [the authorities] kept pushing it back,” says Leota. “At the start, they said maybe April [for a flight home], then they pushed it back to 19 May, then 22 May, then to 29 May.”

Finally, per week ago, the gamers have been in a position to depart the Papatoetoe compound. But the ready wasn’t over – Samoa is likely one of the few nations with no virus case, and they’re not taking possibilities.

So, after the gamers landed on home soil, they have been put in quarantine for 2 weeks.

Pre-match coaching in Auckland





The gamers and administration are staying in separate, remoted places. Leota and Narayan are collectively in a resort, for instance, however McFarland is on his personal.

Suddenly, the compound in Auckland does not appear so dangerous,

“We were like a family there,” says McFarland. “I think that made it easier for us, but now I’ve got no-one! Now I wake up and…it feels crazy, it’s just me.”

So he is lacking the 50 cent bingo? “Definitely,” he replies.

Leota additionally says there have been positives to emerge from their epic journey home.

“To me,” he says, “the friendship and companionship with the players and management is something very positive to come out of this not ideal situation.”

Thankfully, a journey that started 104 days ago is nearly over. In per week’s time, the squad will style freedom, and see their households for the primary time since February.

“My daughter is four months old,” says Narayan. “The last time I saw her, she was one month, so I’ve missed a lot.”

That recreation in Perth on 14 March – which the Samoans misplaced – should appear to be a very long time ago?

“Sometimes,” he replies, “we forget we even played a game.”

