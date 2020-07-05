Manuela De Vega wins the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock | Racing News

Manuela De Vega was backed as if defeat was out of the question in the Bet365 Lancashire Oaks and it all went to plan in the Haydock feature.

An impressive winner of the Pinnacle Stakes at the course last month when creating the running, Harry Bentley deployed different tactics at this juncture.

Bentley had actually chosen to ride the Ralph Beckett-trained stablemate of the winner, Antonia De Vega, however when she was found to be lame on race morning and was declared a non-runner in the Group Two contest, that he switched.

The type of Manuela De Vega’s previous win could not have been advertised any better considering that the 2nd, Fanny Logan, came out and won the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Bentley cruised to the front three furlongs on the 1-2 favourite and she was kept as much as her work to beat Makawee by five . 5 lengths.

The filly was the first leg of a big-race double for Bentley who then joined forces with Peter Chapple-Hyam to win the bet365 Old Newton Cup on Deja.

Second at Royal Ascot to Scarlet Dragon, the five-year-old was sent off a 5-1 possiblity to go one better.

Deja travelled into contention ominously well in the home straight and while there have been always plenty in with chances, Bentley had enough up his sleeve to repel all of them.

The 7-2 favourite Laafy stayed on for second, a length and a quarter away, with The Trader third and Le Don Die Vie fourth.

Chapple-Hyam said: “I’m very pleased for all concerned.

“It was a bit of a slog out there and when he hit the front he very nearly pulled himself up.

“I think there’s plenty more to come from him and the plan is to go to the Ebor next.”