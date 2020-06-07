Manuela De Vega wins Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock | Racing News

Robert Hornby was seen to nice impact as he made each yard of the working on Manuela De Vega within the Betway Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock.

Having had a stable if unspectacular season final 12 months, highlighted when crushed only a neck in a Group One in Germany, Manuela De Vega was despatched off a 4-1 probability behind John Gosden’s even-money favorite Fanny Logan, who completed fourth at the Breeders’ Cup.

Dropping barely in journey, Hornby could possibly be assured his mount would keep each yard and as soon as he was allowed an untroubled lead, he stored on extending his benefit on coming into the straight.

At one level when round six lengths clear the query was had he gone too quick, as Robert Havlin nonetheless regarded assured on the favorite, however when he requested his filly to shut, Hornby nonetheless had a lot left within the locker.

Ralph Beckett’s cost powered down the center of the monitor, coming dwelling two lengths clear to offer the coach and jockey with a double on the cardboard after the sooner success of Babbo’s Boy.

“She’s a smart filly, her form in Germany worked out really well when she was second in a Group One,” mentioned Hornby.

“This monitor is tailored for her in that it’s flat and galloping. In a small area like this I did not need it to be a tactical affair as I do know she stays very properly and she or he confirmed that there, galloping out properly.

“She’s very easy, she’s wintered properly and she or he’s improved – she’ll go additional this 12 months.

“I by no means felt I needed to do so much to get that far clear so then I might sit and experience a race and undergo the gears.

“She handles softer ground but it rides lovely out there, just on the easy side of good.”

He added: “Ralph’s horses are flying, so are Andrew Balding’s so hopefully I can have an exciting year.”