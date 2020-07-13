Manuela De Vega team eye King George at Ascot | Racing News

Manuela De Vega might go back to Group One business in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot later on this month, supplying conditions appropriate.

The distinguished 12- furlong contest on July 25 is under factor to consider for the Lope De Vega filly who is unbeaten in 2 starts this season.

Having acquired her very first win given that October 2018 in the Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock on her seasonal bow, Manuela De Vega went back to the Merseyside track previously this month to raise the Group Two Lancashire Oaks.

Trainer Ralph Beckett stated: “She came out of the Lancashire Oaks actually well, however we have not made a decision where she goes next. We are going to need to run at Group One level now, however it is a pleasure to see her advance the method she has.

“If we were going to get a damp projection, we would definitely think about the King George, however we would require some rain. On that Monday we would require some motivation that the projection would come our method.

“She is a straightforward filly to train so if we have to wait because the ground isn’t right, then so be it.”

Plans stay fluid for stablemate Antonia De Vega who was required to miss out on a desired getaway in recently’s Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket after suffering a small problem.

Beckett included: “She has actually got an issue with a splint which is actually vexing us. The rain we had at Newmarket would have actually matched her which is pity.

“I was delighted for Ed Vaughan winning the race with Dame Malliot as he used to work for me.”