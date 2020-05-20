Manuel Neuer extends Bayern Munich contract to 2023 | Football News





Manuel Neuer returned to motion with Bayern Munich on the weekend

Manuel Neuer has ended hypothesis about his future after agreeing to prolong his contract at Bayern Munich till 2023.

The goalkeeper was linked with a transfer to Chelsea as alternative for Kepa Arrizabalaga, though Sky in Germany reported in March the 34-year-old was eager to keep at Bayern.

Negotiations proved tough amid the Bundesliga’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, however Neuer has now signed the two-year extension after the German high tier resumed final weekend.

Bayern Munich returned to Bundesliga motion on Sunday with a 2-Zero win at Union Berlin

“During the weeks of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, I didn’t want to make a decision because nobody knew if, when and how Bundesliga football would continue,” Neuer instructed the membership’s web site.

“It was important for me to continue working with our goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Now this has been resolved, I look to the future with great optimism. I feel very comfortable and at home in Bavaria. FC Bayern are one of Europe’s top football clubs.”

Alexander Nubel is swapping Schalke for Bayern Munich forward of the 2020-21 season

Neuer will quickly have competitors within the type of Alexander Nubel after Bayern agreed a deal for the Schalke goalkeeper to be a part of them forward of the 2020-21 season.

And although the Bundesliga leaders seem to be constructing for the longer term as Neuer nears the ultimate section of his profession, former Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn – an govt board member on the membership – says the contract extension sends out a powerful message.

“I can easily put myself in the situation Manuel is in,” stated Kahn. “We understand the direction Manuel wants to take in this phase of his career and what’s important to him. He’s sent a strong signal with this extension.”

Neuer has gained seven Bundesliga titles in a row with Bayern, profitable the DFB-Pokal Cup on 4 events and the Champions League in 2013.

He performed each minute of Germany’s World Cup-winning marketing campaign in 2014, and has been named within the FIFPro World XI on 4 events.