Manuel Ellis: Black man who died in Tacoma police custody can be heard screaming ‘I can’t breathe’ on dispatcher audio

Tacoma police tried to arrest Manuel Ellis the evening of March three after officers noticed him “trying to open car doors of occupied vehicles,” in accordance with a information launch from town’s police division.

Officers mentioned there was a bodily altercation and Ellis needed to be bodily restrained as a result of he was “combative,” the discharge mentioned. Police mentioned the officers known as for medical support after they noticed he wanted assist, however Ellis died on the scene.

The audio recording, captured by the web site Broadcastify, gives further particulars on the lethal incident. Officers can be heard asking for hobbles — a type of leg restraint — at round 11:26 p.m. About 50 seconds later, as an officer relays a message to the dispatcher, a male voice can be heard in the background exclaiming, “I can’t breathe.”

A couple of minutes later an officer can be heard requesting an ambulance.

“They’re absolutely positive that that is their brother and their son,” James Bible, the household’s legal professional, informed CNN.

“This family has listened to it repeatedly over and over again in heartbreaking fashion,” he added.

CNN has reached out to the spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s workplace, the company investigating this matter, however didn’t instantly get a reply. Sheriff’s investigators confirmed the recording to CNN affiliate KIRO and mentioned there’s additionally a video of the incident logged into proof.

“When he said he couldn’t breathe they rolled him on the side and he was breathing and he was talking,” Ed Troyer, spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, informed KIRO.

The 4 police officers haven’t been charged however they’ve been positioned on administrative go away.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee mentioned in a information launch Friday evening that the state will conduct an unbiased assessment of Ellis’ demise because the Pierce County Sheriff concludes its investigation. The assessment doesn’t name the outcomes of the investigation into query prematurely, Inslee mentioned, however is meant to offer confidence in the result.

“We know that Manuel Ellis was one of far, far too many Black men who died while in police custody in America, including here in Washington state. Washingtonians deserve every assurance that investigations and charging decisions related to police shootings and deaths of people in police custody are handled with urgency, independence and commitment to justice.”

Two movies posted

In one other growth Friday, two videos posted on social media seem to indicate Tacoma officers hanging a black man and pinning him down earlier than he died in their custody. Bible mentioned the man is Ellis.

Both of the movies of the alleged altercation are beneath a minute and had been posted on Twitter. One video seems to indicate officers hanging Ellis as he lies on the bottom. A second video seems to indicate them holding Ellis to the bottom and telling him to place his arms behind his again.

The movies had been posted on the web page of an area activist group, Tacoma Action Collective, and had been shot by Sara McDowell, an area resident who witnessed the arrest.

It’s unclear whether or not the video recordings had been taken earlier than or after the “I can’t breathe” shout was transmitted throughout the dispatcher audio.

After the movies had been posted Friday, Troyer mentioned the sheriff’s division was investigating this matter and would not remark.

“We’re not commenting on it because we don’t have it, it’s not ours,” he mentioned. “As much as I wish we could all see the totality of the picture and we could have the person come in and bring in a part of the case, that’d be great, but none of that’s happened.”

Tacoma mayor and police union conflict over demise

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards is demanding that 4 police officers be fired and prosecuted following Ellis’ demise. Woodards made the feedback after video of Ellis’ arrest surfaced.

“In this moment, at this time, based on the information I know today, the officers’ actions we saw on this video tonight only confirmed that Manuel Ellis’ death was a homicide,” Woodards mentioned Thursday in a information convention. “I am asking — no, I am telling you that I am going to call for several things, and the officers who committed this crime should be fired and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

There have been protests in Tacoma over Ellis’ demise.

Ellis died of respiratory arrest as a result of hypoxia attributable to bodily restraint, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office decided. Hypoxia is a situation in which the physique is disadvantaged of sufficient oxygen provide.

Ellis was black; two of the 4 officers in his case are white, one is black and one is Asian, in accordance with police.

The Tacoma Police Union wrote in a press release Thursday the mayor handed judgment on the 4 officers “without any facts, without an investigation, without due process, and with less than a minute of short, blurry, partial Twitter videos in hand.”

“She called them criminals. She called for their prosecution. She called for their termination from employment. And she called for all of these things without an ounce of evidence to support her words beyond misplaced rage,” the union’s assertion learn.

The union additionally addressed the demise of Floyd, saying it was fallacious and “repugnant to the badge” and humanity.

“But understand; Tacoma is not Minneapolis. The incident involving Mr. Ellis here in Tacoma was not the same as the incident involving Mr. Floyd,” the assertion learn. “This is not the time to sacrifice dedicated public servants at the altar of public sentiment.”