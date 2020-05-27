Mansion Party in Atlanta Shut Down, Mayor Bottoms Disappointed



Keisha Lance Bottoms is disappointed some individuals are still playing with fire in an untamed pandemic, similar to this wild houseparty in her city … yet she’s urged by individuals taking it seriously.

Here’s the bargain … a person determined it was a great concept to hold an enormous rager in Atlanta over Memorial Day Weekend, as well as the affair was billed as an exclusive, partially nude mansion party, with over 800 individuals participating in prior to authorities shut it down.

Videos from inside the celebration program revelers loaded inside the mansion like sardines, partially nude professional dancers twerking in front of a massive circle of individuals, as cash drizzled down.

The party is attracting a strict feedback from the Mayor of Atlanta … a representative for Bottoms informs TMZ, “While the Mayor is very disappointed to see these separated occasions, she is urged by the substantial bulk of Atlantans that value their lives as well as the lives of others sufficient to exercise social distancing as well as make use of some good sense.”

Remember, Mayor Bottoms has actually been advising Atlanta locals to be accountable as well as stay at home throughout the pandemic, also as Governor Brian Kemp as well as President Trump press ahead with resuming states as well as economic situations.

As for the party, we’re informed the proprietor of your house has a pair strip clubs in the location … as well as police officers shut it down Saturday at twelve o’clock at night.

The Atlanta Police Department informs TMZ … police officers replied to a sound grievance as well as ticketed concerning a lots automobiles for auto parking unlawfully.