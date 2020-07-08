Man’s warning after his $20 Kmart toaster sparks huge kitchen fire

A family fears their kitchen could have been ‘burnt down’ after a Kmart toasted burst into flames.

The two-slice metal Home & Co toaster, which cost $20, sparked a dangerous fire – forcing its owner to douse it in a bucket of water.

A man captured the frightening incident on video after scrambling to move the burning toaster – that was made in China – outside his home.

Footage shows flames shooting out the base of the appliance and smoke billowing from all sides.

The Western Australian man was forced to douse the scorched two-slice toaster with a bucket of water to place out flames.

The man was shocked to discover his Kmart toaster (pictured) had burst in to flames – and was starting to melt the cables, which can cause electric shocks

The man told Daily Mail Australia that he works being an apprentice electrical engineer and was shocked by the incident.

‘Luckily I unplugged it because it began to melt the cables and I could see copper so if that has been still plunged in I really could have been electrocuted.

‘From what I really could see the fire started in the internals (electrics) of the bottom of the toaster … which is pretty bad.’

In a video posted online to warn the others about the dangers of inexpensive electrical appliances, he is hearing saying: ‘Have a go as of this toaster!’

The two-slice toaster, produced in China, retails for about $25 at Kmart stores (pictured is the melted bottom of the toaster)

When that he discovered the toaster was alight (pictured), he rushed into the garden and doused it in water

‘This one wouldn’t pop the toast back up. I was out the leading room i quickly heard the fire alarm go off,’ he wrote in the social media post.

‘I walked in and unplugged it. Then I ran it outside and started recording.

‘This might have burnt the house down or injured some body.’

Kmart has attracted legions of fans having its on-trend services and products and low prices for from marble tables, heated rugs, $69 air fryers and $89 coffee machines.

The toaster was quickly doused in water (pictured, left) but had already been burnt to a cinder (right)

Entire social media groups are dedicated to mums revamping their homes with brand new furnishings or super-organised Kmart inspired kitchens.

The chain’s more-for-less popularity saw its sales jump 7.6 per cent in the second half last year, even while its sister company Target hit dire straits.

But the business’s products have some under fire being overly influenced by overseas manufacturing that sacrifices quality.

So reliant on low-cost Chinese labour is Kmart that entire aisles across its stores were empty until at the very least July after coronavirus ripped through Asia.

Kmart (pictured in Sydney) is known because of its cheap and cheerful homewares and has become increasingly popular

Australian Workers Union national secretary Daniel Walton told Daily Mail Australia it really should not be the country’s ‘destiny’ to purchase everything from China.

‘We are in this position today because of deliberate choices produced by our governments. It’s undoubtedly possible to recalibrate and we should,’ he said.

‘Australians can and really should be making more things – preferably things that you want to hang onto as opposed to ending up in landfill.’

The man said Kmart have not offered a refund or any compensation but told him they will investigate the so-called incident.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Kmart about the incident.