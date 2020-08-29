Manny Ramirez Signs In Australia

Manny Ramirez‘s expert baseball profession isn’t over yet. The 48-year-old has actually signed with the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Last we spoke with Ramirez, he was pursuing a return in Taiwan inMay However, no offer ever emerged for Ramirez in theChinese Professional Baseball League He’ll now go to Australia in hopes of logging his very first expert action given that he played in the Dominican Winter League in 2014-15.

Although he’s statistically among the best players Major League Baseball has actually ever seen, there’s little to no possibility Ramirez will go back to MLB as he approaches the age of 50. He last beautified the majors in 2011 with the Rays, though he’s certainly much better understood for his extremely effective runs with the Indians, Red Sox andDodgers Ramirez slashed.312/.411/.585 (153 wRC+) with 555 crowning achievement and 66.3 fWAR in 9,774 plate looks throughout his time in the bigs.