Manny Pacquiao vs Amir Khan? Wild Card gym veteran Dean Byrne on sparring rumours & Conor McGregor | Boxing News



















1:36



Exclusive footage: Pacquiao sparring before his first fight with Marquez in 2003

Exclusive footage: Pacquiao sparring before his first fight with Marquez in 2003

The runs that Manny Pacquiao light emitting diode through Hollywood are the stuff of legend – his feet blurring faster than his hands, for a big change, as that he got further and further far from the chasing pack, a never-ending battery while others wilted behind him.

To keep pace with Pacquiao – frankly, just to survive the run at a good distance behind him – was his way of weeding out the weak and surrounding himself by boxers worthy of his time.

If your lungs were burning and the sight of Pacquiao and his trusty dog, Pacman, was getting smaller and smaller in the distance then this probably isn’t the gym for you personally.

1:15 Footage from the Philippines of Pacquiao’s lightning hand speed Footage from the Philippines of Pacquiao’s lightning hand speed

Dean Byrne, an Irish welterweight, is really a veteran of Pacquiao’s halcyon days as a trusted sparring partner for four of his world championship fights.

Crucially, he gained respect on those long runs through Hollywood.

“I kept up with him and not many do,” Byrne told Sky Sports. “I stayed side-by-side with him. He drove me. I had a burning wish to be a champion so I knew that I had to keep alongside the champion.

“He would just run off. People wouldn’t catch him. When Manny goes, everybody goes.”

The Irishman was used for three of Pacquiao’s fights with Juan Manuel Marquez, and the Oscar De La Hoya match-up. True modern classics, and Byrne looks back now with awe and wonder that he had a first-hand view of how a boxing legend prepared.

“He was a really nice guy,” Byrne said of Pacquiao. “He would invite me down for food – we’d eat at the neighborhood restaurants, that he liked just a little Thai place near the gym.

“He invited me to his 30th birthday party in LA!”

Pacquiao, much changed before 12 years, and Byrne are both now Born Again so no longer like a late-night party.

“Back then, he did! We did shots together,” Byrne laughs now.

Manny Pacquiao in the Wild Card gym

0:46 The very first time Amir Khan was actually knocked down The very first time Amir Khan was actually knocked lower

The Wild Card in California, run simply by Hall associated with Fame coach Freddie Roach, is one of the planet’s most well-known boxing health clubs and Pacquiao is the king. The Filipino, boxing’s only eight-division world champ and the just man to keep a world subject in 4 decades, hit up the partnership together with trainer Roach as an unfamiliar but optimistic 22-year-old guest to the UNITED STATES.

Amir Khan, antique 21 along with his vast career abruptly questioned following he was pulled out within one circular by Breidis Prescott, furthermore joined typically the Wild Card.

Tales of the sparring at Roach’s gym are usually notorious – Pacquiao’s then–promoter Bob Arum, and Roach himself, have got insisted he or she knocked away Khan on multiple situations.

“I didn’t see it myself,” Byrne claims with a specific coyness.

“Khan had been all over the place on many situations and everyone at the gym knows that.

“I heard reports that he had been asleep on the floor. I use heard of which.

“Khan’s chin is the same as that. He is a great jet fighter, a great sportsman, a super faustk?mpfer, his hands speed is really fast. But his face? He has not got a great chin. You can’t place muscles on your face.

“Freddie wanted him to get in, get out, get in, get out. But Khan stays in the pocket for too long to please the crowd, then he comes unstuck because of his chin.”

But Craig Watson, the initial man to be able to floor Khan in an beginner bout, just lately told Sky Sports: “Everyone says Khan’s chin doesn’t work. It’s not his chin. I think it’s his legs.”

Either method, Byrne recognized: “God bless him, he or she gets upward from the ground. He has a fantastic heart.

“I always thought he was trying to prove to himself that he is tough. But he didn’t have to prove anything. He has a silver medal from the Olympics.”

Khan has hunted down a battle with his past sparring spouse Pacquiao for many years – mainly because recently because last summer season, he was adament a meeting had been agreed. It never reached fruition.

What happens, if Khan does combat the 42-year-old Pacquiao?

“Pacquiao would have knocked him out back then, yesterday, today or tomorrow. Pacquiao would knock him out forever,” Byrne says.

“Khan is a lot faster compared to Pacquiao. But the power of which Pacquiao presents? There is usually nothing within Khan’s your punches. When Pacquiao hits an individual, you know that.

“It’s like a cap gun when Khan hits but it’s like a machine gun when Pacquiao hits.”

Khan and ex-trainer Roach

Roach and Pacquiao in action

Byrne is usually retired today, aged 35. He got 18 victories from 26 fights yet standing hard use in the pressure-cooker of a Pacquiao camp, once the legend can send him or her home anytime, is an success in itself.

“I saw many people come in, get beat up, and sent home.”

Byrne remembers associated with his period alongside Pacquiao: “It had been amazing. We still want to be able to pinch personally when I check out my images.

“I actually sparred with him or her for three world-title fights! I really went exercising with him or her!

“It was unreal.

“He worked really hard, non-stop. Sometimes Freddie would certainly say ‘that’s enough’ yet he would bring on. He was completely relentless.

“I rose to the occasion. If I sparred with Pacquiao I raised my level to prove to him that I was game. I wanted to earn his respect and show him ‘you’re just a boxer, like me’.”

Byrne’s value is at his capacity to box just like Pacquiao’s forthcoming opponents.

“I any similar type to Marquez – brilliant, smart, create Pacquiao skip, turn him or her around. We studied Marquez too. I will study virtually any fighter after that take on his part, like an professional!

“It was very competitive sparring. I was tactical because I was imitating Marquez. I did what he does – counter-punching.”

He claims of the Wild Card gym atmosphere: “Iron sharpens flat iron. I was within the best location to build on my probable. I needed to succeed so I entered the lion’s den.

“Freddie was your best in the planet and I figured out a great deal.

“Freddie would certainly always create time for an individual, he was extremely dedicated. He was in typically the gym, coming from early-morning throughout the day, half a dozen days each week. He’s in which he is nowadays because of his / her hard work in addition to dedication.

“The last time I saw him was when Anthony Joshua fought at Wembley, we walked around together and got something to eat.”

Pacquiao and Roach’s dream relationship broke separately in 2017, albeit quickly.

“I wasn’t disappointed. I didn’t know why there was a rift,” Byrne shrugs. “But I could understand. Manny has always had other trainers with him, but I’m glad they came back together.”

Byrne insists Pacquiao and Khan had “different mentalities” when it came to becoming tested in the gym.

He claims of Khan: “I accustomed to beat him or her up a whole lot!

“When he very first came more than, I was sparring with him or her. For the initial week, much like Pacquiao had been, I was overcome by his / her speed.

“He is incredibly fast as well as got the greater of me personally in the first days of sparring. I thought ‘wow’. I was merely overwhelmed.

“The next week? We adjusted to be able to his rate. The very first shot We threw got and he had been all over the place. From there, I used to be able to time frame him.

“Timing sounds speed.

“In the fight individuals won’t conform to his rate in just 12 rounds unless of course they have genuine power.

“Before he or she fought Paulie Malignaggi I used to be asked to be able to spar together with him. We studied Malignaggi. Then I did so really well within sparring. But after the very first spar these people didn’t make use of me once again.

“I wanted to an amount of spar but We didn’t realize that if you do as well well, you may not get the function!

“Pacquiao didn’t mind the competition in the gym, he loved it.”

The fame of Roach’s Wild Card gym, as well as location within Hollywood, has had countless character types through the doors. That includes behaving royalty Mickey Rourke in addition to Mark Wahlberg.

Rourke was undefeated in 8-10 pro combats during the 90s but some promises over his / her proficiency are actually disputed.

“Mickey Rourke would come to the gym with his dogs,” Byrne laughed.

Of Wahlberg, who has performed Micky Ward on typically the silver screen, Byrne said: “I have images with him or her, a really nice genuine in addition to down-to-earth man.

“Wahlberg kept themselves in shape yet I in no way saw him or her box. He would continually be watching sparring. I in no way saw him or her box.

“I follow him on Instagram and he keeps in shape. I don’t think he ever put the gloves on to have a spar, though.”

Safe to say these are happy in the back?

“Especially in that gym, mate. It’s not the gym to be playing around. You go there to fight.”

Byrne very first learned how you can jab from Dublin’s Crumlin boxing membership, the same spot where Conor McGregor figured out his essentials before becoming a UFC celeb and boxing’s highest-earning debutant against Floyd Mayweather.

“He is a great athlete,” Byrne says. “To have his / her first expert boxing match up and make a lot money? Wow.

“He fought among the best defensive practitioners ever yet he earned a few times and performed well.

“Floyd did not lose several rounds via his complete career yet McGregor nicked a few.

“He shows you that belief, mind-set, determination and drive can allow you to succeed.”

McGregor’s most recent ULTIMATE FIGHTER CHAMPIONSHIPS victory had been met by way of a cryptic twitter update posted simply by Pacquiao.

“He could hang with Pacquiao,” Byrne is determined. “Especially in case he delivered me directly into his teaching camp. That would be a combat I could assist with.

“I told you, I will study practitioners then combat like all of them. I observed Pacquiao for many years. I can switch southpaw in addition to fight just like him.

“If that fight happens, I see myself helping Conor, as much as I love Pacquiao.”