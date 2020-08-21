Manila Files Fresh Diplomatic Protest Against Beijing Over South China Sea

Manila lodged a diplomatic protest against Beijing over its coast guard’s confiscation of Philippine fishing equipment from a contested South China Sea shoal, the foreign workplace stated, in its 3rd bilateral problem this year about Chinese actions in the waterway.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs stated it challenged “radio challenges” sent out by Chinese air controllers to Philippine airplanes patrolling the area in addition to to the seizure of the devices from Scarborough Shoal, a Chinese- inhabited reef declared by both nations. The shoal beings in the middle of a prime fishing ground and is within the Philippines special financial zone (EEZ).

The department, in a short declaration released late Thursday, stated it had “lodged today a diplomatic protest to China over the illegal confiscation by the Chinese Coast Guard of fish aggregating devices (payaos) of Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc in May.”

Payaos is a Tagalog name for manufactured drifting reefs where fish flock and Filipino anglers utilize them to take catches. Such equipment was left on the reef after China took Scarborough Shoal in 2012 throughout a territorial standoff with the Philippines.

“The Philippines likewise resolutely challenged China’s continuing illegal issuances of radio difficulties to Philippine airplane …