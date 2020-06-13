Manhunt underway for mental health patient who shot dead Mississippi deputy taking him into custody

Mississippi authorities are on a manhunt for a suspect who fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy after grabbing the cop’s gun while he was taken into custody.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that Joaquin Steven Blackwell, 22, of Magee, Mississippi, is ‘armed and dangerous’ after having fatally shot a Simpson County Deputy Friday night.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department identified the deputy as being James Blair in a Facebook post Friday, noting he was ‘Shot and killed in the line duty’ and his end of watch date.

Joaquin Steven Blackwell, 22 (pictured), of Magee, Mississippi, is ‘armed and dangerous’ after having fatally shot a Simpson County Deputy Friday night

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department identified the slain deputy as being James Blair

Regions 8 Health executive director Dave Van told WJTV that Blackwell have been in the sheriff’s department’s custody and was delivered to the mental health facility for an assessment because Blackwell’s family was worried about his mental health.

While the deputy was taking Blackwell into custody following the evaluation, that he allegedly grabbed the deputy’s gun whilst getting into the automobile and shot him.

Blackwell then supposedly left the scene.

The deputy was airlifted to the hospital, where he died.

It’s unclear why Blackwell have been taken into custody and how long he previously been at the mental health facility or in custody.

He was last seen wearing just white boxer shorts.