Manhattan apartment sales plunge while deals in the suburbs boom

In July, signed contracts for condos in Manhattan were down 56% from last year and co-op apartments were down 57%, according to a new report from brokerage firm Douglas Elliman and appraiser Miller Samuel.

Meanwhile, deals for homes in the suburban areas surrounding New York City surged. Pending sales for single-family homes on Long Island were up 41%; in Fairfield County, Connecticut, they were up 73%; in Westchester County, New York, they climbed 112% and in the Hamptons they were 121% higher.

“They all tell the same story,” said Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel and author of the report. “You’re seeing this tremendous uptick in new signed contracts in the suburbs.”

Brooklyn, which had been down in recent months, showed stronger demand than Manhattan in July.

Pending sales of condos in Brooklyn were up 21% from last year and single-family homes were up 130%. “This is less ‘the city versus the suburbs’ and more ‘Manhattan versus the suburbs,'” said Miller. “The outlying areas around the city are benefiting from outbound migration of Manhattan specifically.” Manhattan sales slowly return Despite the bad report for July, pending sales in Manhattan are rising steadily from their low in April, when condo and co-op deals were off a mind-blowing 95%. By May they had improved slightly, but…

Source link