Maneater – PlayStation 4

Maneater is a single-player action RPG, set in the unforgiving waters of the gulf Coast. Fight to survive in the open Ocean, with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed. Anything and everything is on the menu… Kill or be killed.

Feed on humans, consume nutrients and find rare Shark loot to evolve past what nature intended.

Explore 7 large regions including bayous of the gulf coast, resort beaches, industrial Docks, the open Ocean and more. Experience a living world with a full day/night cycle.

Unlock and equip various Evolutions that improve and enhance your Shark as you progress through the campaign.

Hunter parties and bounty system – the humans fight back! The battle against various types of hunters ranging from Small skiff’s all the way up to the coast guard!