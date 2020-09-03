Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, steps into the national spotlight amid racial reckoning

The direct eight-word response highlights Barnes’ relevance in this moment: As a 33-year old Democratic lieutenant governor, he is both politically and generationally more in-line with the activists leading the latest round of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May and brought them back with a force after the shooting of Jacob Blake last week in Southeast Wisconsin.

“The crazy part is there are a lot of people who are in office who are just finding out that this stuff is a problem,” Barnes said in an interview with CNN. His background “can be an added stress, but I think ultimately, just given the organizing background, still being relatively young and having been very close to a lot of experiences that people are dealing with, if not directly dealing with them, I think ultimately helps me.”

Barnes added: “I do feel like emotionally, I take on probably a little bit more than other people in similar offices.” Political rise Barnes, an only child, credits much of his focus on politics — and success he has had so far — on his politically active parents. His mother, a teacher, and his father, an auto worker, were both active in their respective unions. Barnes — named after South African revolutionary and president Nelson Mandela — began his career as an activist for M.I.C.A.H., a…

