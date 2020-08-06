Mandatory hotel quarantine for NSW arrivals from Victoria



Rising coronavirus infections being reported inVictoria





People who go into the Australian state of New South Wales from neighbouring Victoria will need to go into mandatory hotel quarantine fromFriday

.

The brand-new steps have actually been presented due to increasing coronavirus infections being reported in Victoria.

Visitors will require to stay at a hotel for 14 days at their own expenditure.

All returning New South Wales citizens, unless they live within the state’s border areas, will just be enabled to return by means of Sydney Airport.

Victoria has actually been reporting record rates of brand-new infections regardless of being 4 weeks into lockdown.

How an aged care crisis took ‘ill-prepared’ Australia

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard stated Victoria’s spike in coronavirus case numbers sent out a clear message New South Wales required to be on high alert.

Queensland, for its part, is enforcing limitations on visitors from New South Wales 24 hours later on.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk explained the closure as “a life …