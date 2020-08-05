Manchester University divests from companies complicit in the Israeli occupation  – Middle East Monitor

The University of Manchester has divested more £10 million ($13 million ) from companies complicit in Israel’s occupation of Palestine following years of campaigning by human rights groups. Companies affected include Caterpillar, a long-standing supplier of heavy machinery used to demolish Palestinian homes and infrastructure by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Booking.com, meanwhile, is one of 112 companies identified by the UN of enabling Israel’s illegal settlements and has also been boycotted by the British university.

For the past four years, student activists have locked horns with senior board members over the university’s investment in companies accused of being complicit in Israel’s human rights abuses and war crimes. Last year, students gate-crashed a board meeting to demand divestment from Caterpillar.

Also last year, a report published by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) found that British universities invested £440m ($580m) in companies complicit in Israeli violations of human rights, by inter alia supplying weapons and technology to the IDF, and investing in Israel’s illegal settlement economy. The PSC has supported students in establishing a network of activists to launch divestment campaigns across British campuses.

Student campaigners have long called on…