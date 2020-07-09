Manchester United’s renaissance? Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood changing everything | Football News





Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood made the difference again

Ten games. That is all it has brought to transform Manchester United. And seven years, obviously, but the hope is that most that’s before now.

It failed to feel that way when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost 2-0 to Burnley at Old Trafford in January.

Rio Ferdinand called that performance indefensible. Darren Fletcher described the atmosphere as toxic as supporters turned their ire towards the executive vice-chairman Edward Woodward.

“It is not good enough,” acknowledged Solskjaer.

“The boys, they looked mentally tired towards the end. We didn’t find that creativity.”

Thirty-four points from 24 games was worse than the previous season – the one Solskjaer had been asked to save.

Worse too than that season under David Moyes.

More pertinently, the defeat that evening left United level with Tottenham, six points behind Chelsea and 14 points behind Leicester.

That gap to Leicester now stands at just one point after Thursday’s emphatic 3-0 make an impression on Aston Villa.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Aston Villa

The kind of assured display served up at Villa Park looked a long way off the final time that United faced off against an outfit in claret and blue.

Back then, this looked probably be a season that supporters would have to endure not enjoy.

“This next six months is going to be really, really difficult,” Gary Neville told Sky Sports in the aftermath. “I can’t believe that the investment that has been put into the squad over the last five, six or seven years, and you end up with that out on the pitch. I cannot believe it.”

It was not just the last five or six years that have been troubling Neville, but the next five or six players that he was convinced United would need to help turn around their fortunes.

Paul Scholes had the quantity at 4 or 5. He has since downgraded it to two or three.

As it turned out, one new signing and one academy graduate have succeeded in having the Manchester United juggernaut relocating the right direction once again.

Fernandes the catalyst

This was not Bruno Fernandes’ most satisfactory display, but there is magic in those boots.

As early as the third minute, there clearly was a flick to Mason Greenwood within the penalty box. The match-turning moment came later when his pirouette bought a penalty for his side.

It was not a fantastic decision by referee Jon Moss and Villa were unfortunate. But it was no coincidence that the little little bit of invention – the drag-back and turn – originated in Fernandes.

As for Greenwood, showing him on his right foot is actually no more sensible than allowing him to fire off a shot along with his left. He blasted home the second ahead of the break.

That is 16 goals in all competitions for him. Quite the haul considering the fact that he has been on the pitch for under a third of Manchester United’s Premier League season.

The final goal came thanks to Paul Pogba when that he curled the ball past Pepe Reina from the edge of the area.

The provider for that certain? That man, Fernandes.

That assist was his sixth in the Premier League because the start of February, a lot more than any other player in that time.

It is a statistic that would be impressive enough alone.

But the scale of his impact since joining Manchester United is illustrated by the fact that he’s also scored seven Premier League goals too – nobody has more because time.

The result is that United would be the Premier League top scorers since his debut. Fernandes has changed the complexion of their season and the perception of the around him too.

Bruno Fernandes’ Premier League goal involvements since his arrival

Anthony Martial is one of only two other players to complement Fernandes’ seven-goal tally. The Frenchman is scoring regularly now that he’s receiving some proper service up top.

Nemanja Matic and the rest have improved too because there is clarity now. Providing protection could be the only responsibility when the sparks are flying ahead of him.

Pogba has spoken of the joy he is feeling just being truly a part of this team.

“We have been playing great football, scoring goals and winning and everybody has been doing their job,” that he told Sky Sports. “We have been defending well, the strikers have been defending as well and that is the beautiful thing that I see from behind.”

Greenwood and Fernandes have added fresh impetus to United’s season

There was an example of that against Villa when Martial’s harrying forced a corner in the 51st minute. There is renewed energy about Manchester United’s attack now.

The advanced metrics highlight this underlying change.

With Fernandes, United are forcing almost two times as many high turnovers ending in an attempt. The quantity of build-up attacks – pass sequences that end in an attempt – have increased.

Fernandes’ shot volume along with Greenwood’s upsurge in game time is proving a game changer.

“The biggest change in this United team is that it is now capable of playing more than just counter-attack,” Neville explained at Villa Park. “You got the feeling that when they could not play counter-attack they were thwarted going forward but they are much better at building now through midfield and creating opportunities against packed defences.”

Solskjaer’s project is straight back on track and the progress is tangible.

There are still dilemmas, of course.

Some will stress in regards to the ease with which Harry Maguire’s was nutmegged by Junior Stanislas against Bournemouth – and the skipper remains their utmost centre-back.

Behind him, David de Gea’s errors have been more frequent than is ideal.

Neville sums up those concerns.

“Is that back five good enough for where he wants to go? I think the answer is no.”

But when the issue demanding attention is whether to replace the four-time player of the entire year with perhaps one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the Premier League in Dean Henderson, there should be an appreciation these are dilemmas more befitting of Manchester United.

Elite dilemmas once more.

Because the core concern has been addressed – United are enjoyable to look at again. They score goals and they threaten in possession and on the counter-attack.

Manchester United’s renaissance appears under way.