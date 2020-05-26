Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford fit for Premier League restart, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Football News





Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are again in group coaching

Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba might be fit for the proposed resumption of the Premier League.

Rashford was resulting from miss the remainder of the season after struggling a again damage in January, whereas Pogba had been out since Boxing Day resulting from a foot drawback.

But the pair of them are again in group coaching forward of the Premier League’s Project Restart and are making good progress, says Solskjaer.

“They’re looking good, they’ve joined training now and they’ve done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood,” he advised MUTV.

“When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from.”

The gamers have been again at Carrington in small teams for the final week and Solskjaer says all the pieces is able to transfer to the subsequent part of coaching, a subject which might be mentioned at Wednesday’s Premier League assembly.

“We’re back in training which has been great. The boys have been fantastic, the weather’s been good and they’ve enjoyed it,” he added.

“Hopefully now we’ve proved we can do this safely and we can move to the next step. It’s been really enjoyable being on the training ground again.

“Everyone’s wanting sharp, everybody’s been in with a very good temper and we have been splitting up in teams so [working in] fours and fives collectively and they’ve actually finished nicely.

“Hopefully, they can as I said, step up and go to bigger training groups but so far it’s been good.”