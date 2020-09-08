Manchester United’s 2020-21 kit: New home, away and third jersey styles and release dates

The Red Devils’ new jerseys stick to the classic red design of their home kit, with their away and third kits taking on a bold direction

Manchester United will be hoping to show off their brand-new Adidas jerseys in the Champions League next season as they target a top-four Premier League finish this campaign.

Goal has the latest information about the Red Devils’ 2020-21 shirts – home, away and third – as well as when they expected to be fully released and more.

New 2020-21 football kits: Chelsea, Bayern Munich & all the top clubs’ shirts & jerseys revealed

Man Utd’s 2020-21 home kit

Manchester United revealed their new home kit for 2020-21 on August 4.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made “DNA” a buzzword at Old Trafford and the Red Devils’ latest design from Adidas seeks to buy into that by “using the threads of the club crest itself to produce a subtly patterned base fabric”.

United have produced a “nuanced design through an innovative ‘space dye’ technique that allows separate yarns to be dyed individually, and at different lengths, to give a finish with depth, and with full details only viewable by the wearer”.

The Premier League heavyweights have also produced shirts specifically designed for children as they look to acknowledge and embrace the next generation of a loyal…