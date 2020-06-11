Manchester United Women: Lizzie Arnot set to leave at end of the month | Football News





Lizzie Arnot manufactured 34 performances for Manchester United, rating nine occasions

Scotland forward Lizzie Arnot will certainly leave Manchester United Women when the woman contract along with the membership expires afterwards this month.

Arnot, capped 32 times by simply her region, moved coming from Hibernian along with Kirsty Smith to the newly-formed United side forward of the 2018-19 period and proceeded to help to make 34 performances for the side, rating nine occasions.

One of all those goals has been the club’s first ever aggressive goal inside a 1-0 conquer Liverpool inside the Continental Cup inside August 2018 before assisting United obtain promotion by simply claiming the FA Women’s Championship name in their first season.

United brain coach Casey Stoney stated: “I would really like to individually thank Lizzie, another United history-maker who else also obtained our very first competitive aim nearly 2 years ago.

“She is a fantastic character and a real hard worker who contributed so much to the group; I wish her the best of luck in her career.”