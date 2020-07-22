Manchester United vs West Ham team news: David de Gea starts after FA Cup errors | Football News







David de Gea starts for Manchester United in their Premier League clash versus West Ham after an error-strewn efficiency in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The goalkeeper has actually come under extreme analysis after 2 faults caused Chelsea objectives in the 3-1 semi-final defeat, with Paul Merson stating today he was ‘flabbergasted’ by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s total team choice at Wembley.

Elsewhere, the Man Utd supervisor made 4 modifications from the Chelsea video game, with Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood back in the beginning XI together with an uncommon start for Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who has actually had problem with injuries this season.

Eric Bailly – who got a head injury in the semi-final loss – Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Daniel James give way, with the latter 3 making the bench.

For West Ham – who can protect their Premier League survival with a point at Old Trafford – they call the exact same matchday team as they provided for a crucial 3-1 win versus Watford on Friday.

The groups

Man Utd: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Williams, Maguire, Lindelof, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Greenwood

Subs: Romero, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Dalot, James, Ighalo, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay

West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Johnson, Diop, Ogbonna, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Randolph, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini, Wilshere, Haller, Masuaku, Coventry

How to follow

Man Utd vs West Ham Live on

Manchester United vs West Ham is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm; Kick- off 6pm.

