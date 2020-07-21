Manchester United vs West Ham preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel | Football News







Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Eric Bailly is set to miss Manchester United’s match against West Ham as questions continue about David de Gea’s starting role.

Bailly went to hospital on Sunday after a nasty clash of heads with team-mate Harry Maguire in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect the former to be involved on Wednesday.

De Gea’s poor performance at Wembley has increased scrutiny on his position with Sergio Romero waiting in the wings, while Solskjaer indicated Luke Shaw is fit after missing the last two matches with an ankle complaint.

Ryan Fredericks and Robert Snodgrass remain injury doubts for the Hammers.

Right-back Fredericks missed Friday’s win over Watford with a calf problem and midfielder Snodgrass has yet to figure since the restart due to a back injury.

Manager David Moyes is expected to name an unchanged starting XI against his former club.

Charlie’s prediction

West Ham have been brilliant since the break, and they will cause Man Utd problems. Eric Bailly might be out so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will revert back to a back four. Manchester United must be focusing all of their energy on a top-four spot. This game is key and you would expect Martial, Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to be back leading the line.

Could West Ham take their finger off it? Possibly. I could see them sitting in, but if they cannot support Michail Antonio, they will struggle to get out. Man Utd have pace and movement up front, but their defence is not right. David De Gea has world-class attributes but his confidence is broken, and yet he stays in the team. He has become a liability for big games.

Since the return, Tottenham away was the big game and Manchester United drew that, with the games after being ones which you would expect a decent Manchester United side to win.

This one is a must-win, which then gives them a cushion of a draw in the last game at Leicester to get into the top four, and they will get over the line in this one. It will be tense but they will wear West Ham down.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

