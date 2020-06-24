Manchester United vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United host Sheffield United within the Premier League tonight.

Bruno Fernandes was United’s hero as soon as once more on Friday together with his late penalty incomes a share of the factors at Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul Pogba returned within the second-half in north London and may get his first begin of Project Restart this night.

The Blades are but to win for the reason that league’s resumption and adopted up a gap draw with Aston Villa with a deeply disappointing 3-Zero defeat at Newcastle on Sunday.





Here is all the pieces you want to find out about tonight’s sport.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will start at 6pm on Tuesday 23 June at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will likely be broadcast live on Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Pick.

To watch the match with no Sky Sports subscription, you possibly can purchase a Now TV pass here.

What is the crew information?

Solskjaer could also be tempted to give Paul Pogba a run from the beginning after his spectacular cameo on Friday with Scott McTominay or Fred probably to make manner.

Victor Lindelof limped off in opposition to Spurs with Eric Bailly a candidate to are available in if he’s not match sufficient.

John Egan is suspended for the guests after his pink card on Sunday with Jack O’Connell a attainable alternative.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson shouldn’t be eligible to characteristic in opposition to his father or mother membership.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Rashford, Martial

Sheffield United: Moore, Basham, O’Connell, Robinson, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Lundstram, Stevens, Sharp, McBurnie

What are the chances?

Manchester United 4/9

Draw 3/1

Sheffield United 6/1

Prediction

Manchester United are unbeaten in 12 video games and look to be lastly discovering some type. There needs to be targets, particularly if the Blades defend as they did at Newcastle. Manchester United 2-0 Sheffield United