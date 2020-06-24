Manchester United vs Sheffield United LIVE: Latest Premier League updates tonight

Manchester United host Sheffield United in the Premier League tonight as both teams vie for a location in next season’s Champions League.

With Manchester City facing a possible Uefa ban from European football over alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations, United’s current position in fifth could be enough to be eligible for the Champions League, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to construct on the draw at Tottenham on the week-end.

Sheffield United are just two points behind, but having been thrashed 3-0 by Newcastle, Chris Wilder’s side may need a go back to form only at Old Trafford. Follow all of the action live:





Here are the other 6pm kick-offs tonight: Newacastle vs Aston Villa Norwich vs Everton Wolves vs Bournemouth Chris Wilder has been asked by Sky Sports why his team have already been a little slow to get going considering that the restart. “A couple of ridiculous referee decisions,” he said. “Maybe I need to show off a little bit more, maybe I will do that a little bit more.” The last meeting between these sides was a memorable one, though it seems in the past now. United were not, in November, the consistent, well drilled team they are now. They did, however, score three in the space of a few 2nd half minutes to lead 3-2 late in the overall game. A last minute equaliser from Oli McBurnie rescued a spot for the hosts at Bramall Lane, though. A daunting prospect for Sheffield United… Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has discussed Dean Henderson in the buildup to today’s game. The goalkeeper can’t feature against his parent club, but he is impressed with the Blades and plenty see him as the successor to David de Gea at Old Trafford. “Dean has had a fantastic couple of years at Sheffield United,” Solskjaer said. “Eventually he will turn into England and Manchester United number one. “We have Sergio Romero, Lee Grant and David de Gea. I have a great problem to choose how our goalkeeping department is going to look next year. You cannot have 3 or 4 top keepers there. “We need to make sure Dean plays football to develop and he needs games. I am just happy he doesn’t play against us tomorrow. We appreciate what Sheffield United have done with him.” A lot is expected with this duo in midfield. The introduction of a drinks break in each half has proved divisive so far, but it’s probably justified today. It is, in line with the Met Office, 31°C in Manchester today. Few could have had this down as a battle between two sides vying for a Champions League place at the beginning of the season. Fewer still would have imagined it being played without fans, in June. But this is where we find ourselves, plus it should lead to an intriguing encounter at Old Trafford tonight. Sheffield United’s season has been remarkable whatever happens from here on, but they’ll be determined for it never to peter out. United, meanwhile, looked strong in patches at Spurs, and probably sit as favourites to secure what exactly is now a coveted fifth-place spot. Team News The main news from the United perspective is that Pogba and Fernandes start together. They looked very lively late in the overall game against Tottenham last break when the former was introduced from the bench. There’s also a start for teenager Mason Greenwood, who’ll look to increase what is a very productive breakthrough season. For the visitors, there’s no Dean Henderson in goal, obviously. His absence alone can make things more challenging, and the Blades are without John Egan, too, after his red card in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Newcastle. That means a go back to the side for veteran Phil Jagielka, while David McGoldrick starts in attack. Team News Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial Subs: Romero, Bailly, Williams, Andreas, Fred, James, Mata, McTominay, Ighalo Sheffield United: Moore; Basham, Jagielka, Robinson, Baldock, Stevens, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Mousset, McGoldrick Subs: Verrips, Freeman, McBurnie, Sharp, Freeman, Osborn, Rodwell, Zivkovic, Berge Hello! Welcome along to live on coverage regarding Manchester United vs Sheffield United. Two points individual two groups who still harbor hopes regarding qualifying regarding next season’s Champions League, so this is really a crucial experience at Old Trafford tonight. Callum will probably be here soon with all the build-up and staff news…

Match preview…

When can it be and what moment is kick-off?

The match will start at 6pm on Tuesday 23 June at Old Trafford.

What may be the team reports?

Solskjaer may be lured to give Paul Pogba the run in the first place after their impressive cameo on Friday with Scott McTominay or perhaps Fred more likely to make approach.

Victor Lindelof limped off towards Spurs along with Eric Bailly a candidate ahead in when he’s unfit enough.

John Egan is hanging for the site visitors after their red credit card on Sunday with Jack O’Connell a possible substitute.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson is not permitted feature towards his father or mother club.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Rashford, Martial

Sheffield United: Moore, Basham, O’Connell, Robinson, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Lundstram, Stevens, Sharp, McBurnie

