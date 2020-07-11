Manchester United trip ideal for Southampton, says Ralph Hasenhuttl | Football News



















Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has proved experts wrong and believes Bruno Fernandes has helped Manchester United massively

Ralph Hasenhuttl believes a trip to Manchester United is exactly the sort of challenge Southampton need for their development.

The Saints go Old Trafford on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, to face the in-form side in the Premier League after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team caused it to be four straight wins on Thursday with a 3-0 victory at Aston Villa.

Southampton have also impressed since football resumed and achieved a fantastic 1-0 result against Man City last weekend.

A 1-1 draw at Everton made it three unbeaten for the south coast club, who have moved away from the relegation zone in fine fashion through the second half the season.

Hasenhuttl said: “They have at the moment a fantastic run and also this is exactly what we just like the most because then we could see how good we are and we can enter this challenge and be competitive against this opponent.

“This is precisely the challenge we are in need of. If we should get better, we must challenges against such teams. We can learn a great deal.

“I think against Manchester City we learned a great deal about how good they are in possession and what they could do – we need these games.

“I once said that if you want to be lion then you have to fight with lions, and I think this is exactly what we are looking for.”

Thursday’s draw at Everton ensured Saints stay in 12th position and Hasenhuttl was disappointed they did not make it three wins in a row.

He insists that highlighted the next thing in Southampton’s progress to fight for spots in the top of echelons of the division.

“In some moments we calmed the game down too much and this is why today we showed the guys how much opportunity we had yesterday to win,” the Austrian added.

“Finally we didn’t take it and this must be the next step in our development, and we score three or four times against such an opponent because they gave us the opportunities to do it.”

Danny Ings is the Premier League’s third-highest scorer this year with 19 goals

Danny Ings netted his 19th league goal of the season at Goodison Park and he’s on the verge to become only Southampton’s third player to reach the 20-goal mark in the Premier League after Matt Le Tissier and James Beattie.

But Hasenhuttl insisted: “I think it is perhaps not that big for him, I think it will be bigger for him if the team comes in the top-10 and even higher if it’s possible.

“He is definitely an absolute team player and all the things that he does on the pitch are to really make the team win.”

