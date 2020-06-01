Manchester United transfer news: Odion Ighalo extends loan deal

Manchester United have confirmed a deal to increase Odion Ighalo’s loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

Initially resulting from expire on 31 May, the Nigerian striker will now stay with the Red Devils till 31 January 2021.

Eyebrows had been raised when the previous Watford striker made his deadline day change from the Chinese Super League facet in January, however the 30-year-old shortly made an impression at Old Trafford.





Ighalo not solely helped ease the attacking burden, with Marcus Rashford sidelined by a again damage, however the lifelong United fan chipped in with 4 objectives in three begins.

Last week, Solskjaer revealed his delight at Ighalo’s contribution since becoming a member of the membership: “They [Shanghai Greenland Shenhua] have been nice in the direction of us, permitting him to play for his dream membership.

“It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us.”

Ighalo had beforehand revealed his delight at fulfilling a childhood dream to play for United, in addition to turning into the primary Nigerian on the membership.

He instructed the BBC: “To be the primary Nigerian to play for Manchester United is a good achievement for me which I’m going to cherish for the remainder of my life as a result of it’s not straightforward to dream one thing and it comes true. It’s an ideal feeling.

“I can’t open my heart and express how it feels but every day I am living my dream.”