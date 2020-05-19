Manchester United to refund fans for remaining home match tickets | Football News





Manchester United will refund supporters who had tickets for their remaining home matches

Manchester United have confirmed they are going to refund normal season ticket holders for the membership’s remaining home fixtures, together with their Europa League tie with LASK.

It comes because the proposed Project Restart for the Premier League will see matches performed behind closed doorways, an final result United acknowledge will come as a disappointment to their fans.

A membership assertion launched to season ticket holders at Old Trafford stated: “‘Dear -, While the Premier League and other football authorities have yet to finalise the arrangements to resume season 2019/20, following the publication of the UK Government’s recovery strategy on 11 May, it is now widely accepted that any matches that may take place will only do so behind closed doors.

“We share your disappointment that you simply won’t be able to watch United in individual from throughout the stadium, however we might encourage you to give your continued loyal assist from the consolation and security of your home.

“To help with that, the Premier League and their media partners will work to deliver the very best broadcast coverage of our games.”

Premier League golf equipment are anticipated to return to coaching in small teams this week

While United’s fixture with LASK has not formally been known as off, ought to it go forward it will likely be performed closed doorways and the membership will due to this fact refund ticket holders.

The assertion additionally acknowledged the potential subject of behind closed doorways matches attracting fans who could also be tempted to congregate outdoors.

Fears have been raised that enjoying matches at common venues could lead on to giant gatherings and would go towards authorities recommendation.

Just final week, Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson insisted it could be an issue everywhere in the nation and never essentially distinctive to Merseyside.

But United have urged fans to proceed to comply with the most recent tips and to assist the staff from home ought to the season resume as deliberate.

0:30 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says no dangers may be taken with gamers’ security if the Premier League season is to resume Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says no dangers may be taken with gamers’ security if the Premier League season is to resume

“We also ask for your co-operation not to travel to any stadiums at which we are playing on matchdays,” the assertion continued.

“By supporting from home and following authorities steerage, you’ll be enjoying your half to preserve your mates, your loved ones and all United fans secure.

“This united effort to keep at home will give us the perfect probability of defending the well being of everybody in our group.

“We are committed to refunding ticket costs for these games and want to make the process as easy as possible for all supporters.”

United have adopted within the footsteps of Everton who introduced an identical refund coverage final week.

Arrangements for subsequent season, as said in an earlier membership press launch on March 27, additionally confirmed that the season-ticket renewal window could be suspended pending affirmation about when the 2020-21 marketing campaign will begin.