Manchester United to donate proceeds from ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt printing to Kick It Out | Football News





Fans who pay £10 to have ‘Black Lives Matter’ printed on the shirts will dsicover the money donated to Kick It Out

Manchester United will donate all proceeds from shirt printing to anti-racism organisation Kick It Out if fans choose to get ‘Black Lives Matter’ printed on the shirts.

The United players will wear shirts with ‘Black Lives Matter’ printed on the back instead of player names for Friday’s Premier League game against Tottenham.

Fans who would like to have the message printed by themselves shirt will dsicover the £10 cost donated to Kick It Out.

“Manchester United has a long-standing commitment against racism and discrimination, both through our own campaigns and through support of external organisations working in this area,” said Richard Arnold, Manchester United’s managing director.

“We wanted to take this from being a valuable message of support to real tangible help for the essential work that Kick It Out do in this area.”

Sanjay Bhandari, chair of Kick it Out, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this support from Manchester United.

“There remains much to be done to combat discrimination and promote inclusion in football but we know that with the help of United and others, we can make progress.”