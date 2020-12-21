Manchester United played a remarkable match against Leeds where they hammered the opposition team with a score of 6-2. The match was played in Old Trafford on 20th December, Sunday.

This was the very first meeting in the Premier League after 2004. This was owing to the amazing performance in the opening of the first half during which they managed to score for 4 times.

Manchester United VS Leeds Details

Scott McTominay had scored 2 goals in the very first 3 minutes of the game. In the meantime, Bruno Fernandes scored the third goal in the match. Following this, Victor Lindelof deposited the ball in the goal, making the fourth goal for Manchester United in the match.

In due course, the fifth goal of the game was scored by Daniel James. This was right before Fernandes made a stunning second score for himself during the game that made a total of six goals for Manchester United in this match against Leeds.

Fernandes scored his second after he won a penalty against a foul on Anthony Martial.

Earlier Liam Cooper had also got a goal back for his team, towards the end of the crushing first half of the match. A moment of singular brilliance was displayed by Stuart Dallas after he managed to score Leeds’ second.

The History And Rivalry

Both the teams share a historic rivalry. Unfortunately, they have not played against each other since Leeds was demoted from the uppermost flight.

This recent match was the first one in which United scored 6 goals. In the year 2011, they had beaten Arsenal by 8-2 during the tenure of Alex Ferguson.

The best part of Sunday’s match was after Fernandes crossed the football into McTominay and it went right inside the box through the right corner in the bottom.