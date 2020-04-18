Manchester United reporter notebook: Harry Kane not on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer wishlist | Football News





Manchester United are not thinking about signing Harry Kane

Manchester United are ready for a giant knock-on impact from the coronavirus pandemic relating to the following transfer window, writes James Cooper.

United have already recognized the positions they need to fill and the gamers who could also be obtainable. Plus, they’re conscious golf equipment will probably be unlikely to spend enormous sums on new recruits.

How would possibly this have an effect on United’s plans? Let’s check out a few of their reported targets.

James Rodriguez

The Colombian has usually been linked with Manchester United since lighting up the 2014 World Cup in Brazil the place he was named Player of the Tournament.

It has been an up-and-down six years for Rodriguez, who’s now 28 and again at Real Madrid following a season on mortgage at Bayern Munich, however, regardless of the hyperlinks, the midfielder is not on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist for this summer season.

The basic issue is United imagine there are higher gamers on provide who additionally match their need to herald the most effective English expertise.

Someone like Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is much extra enticing in the event that they resolve to herald a midfielder.

The shadow of Paul Pogba looms giant over any potential transfer dealings. If he have been to depart he would should be changed and there’d be cash obtainable to do it however, crucially, the Frenchman would possibly discover himself staying put quite than departing as few, if any, rivals can match the phrases of his present deal.

Jude Bellingham

Whatever occurs with Pogba, it will not intrude with United’s intentions to signal a participant who’s been recognized as one of many brightest younger skills in world soccer.

Again, it is a deal within the steadiness with a number of Europe’s greatest golf equipment additionally thinking about bringing in a participant who’s made 35 first-team appearances as a 16-year-old and is not 17 till the tip of June.

United stay hopeful {that a} go to to Carrington and face-to-face discussions with the membership’s power-brokers will persuade {the teenager} and his mother and father to move to Old Trafford subsequent season. I’m below the impression that, at this stage, the plan can be for him to be a part of Solskjaer’s first-team squad quite than heading again to Birmingham on mortgage.

From United’s standpoint, and I’m certain it is mirrored among the many Premier League’s greatest golf equipment, the following transfer window will not be like something we have seen beforehand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United’s recruitment has been profitable over the previous couple of home windows, however costly too, with nearly £200m spent on 5 gamers, together with a world-record charge for a defender within the form of Harry Maguire.

Admittedly they’ve recouped a few of that outlay, significantly within the case of Romelu Lukaku’s sale to Inter Milan, however the probabilities of the membership spending £200m on a single participant are just about nil.

Harry Kane

It will not occur even when Daniel Levy have been to counsel to Ed Woodward he may be ready to do a deal for Kane.

Furthermore, I’m below the impression that though there was curiosity beforehand, Kane’s title is not on United’s recruitment record.

United simply will not be spending something like these kinds of sums, regardless of anticipating to be in a comparatively highly effective monetary place when soccer emerges from this disaster.

What does that imply for different golf equipment and the offers they could have already got within the pipeline?

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is an ideal instance of the unknowns of the following window.

He’s younger and thrilling and a main goal for Solskjaer, however whereas a charge approaching £100m may need been one thing United checked out with curiosity, nobody is aware of how valuations and transfer agreements are going to be structured within the wake of the lockdown.

It’s been advised to me we might even see a rise in participant swaps between golf equipment and whereas recruitment is an important a part of a membership’s development and improvement, any preliminary transfer window rush may very well be delayed till golf equipment have accomplished their sums and labored out what they will spend and the worth of what they’ve already received.