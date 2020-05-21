Manchester United make £3.3m financial loss in third quarter of 2020 | Football News





Manchester United have been anticipated to take a financial hit as a result of pandemic

Manchester United have made a financial loss of £3.3m as Ed Woodward revealed the membership’s third-quarter figures on Thursday, with whole revenues down by 18.7 per cent to £123.7m.

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward final month conceded that United aren’t “immune” to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus disaster, though mentioned the membership can stay “highly competitive” in the upcoming summer season switch window.

Fewer video games have been performed in this financial quarter as a result of ongoing pandemic, with United making much less cash from broadcasting and matchday revenues.

Their final match got here on March 12 with a 5-Zero behind-closed-doors win over LASK in the Europa League, whereas Premier League golf equipment have stepped up preparations for a return to motion with gamers again to staff coaching.

Speaking on Thursday, Woodward mentioned: “Our focus stays on the well being and well-being of our colleagues, followers and companions around the globe and we’re extraordinarily proud of how these related to the membership have responded throughout this disaster.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Manchester United and our Foundation have supplied help to hospitals, charities and colleges in our communities, in addition to assist for frontline employees and susceptible followers.

“These actions reflect our core values as a club and the resilience through adversity that we have demonstrated many times throughout our long history and will do so again to weather these current challenges.

“In that spirit, we stay up for the staff safely returning to the pitch and constructing on the thrilling momentum that Ole and the gamers had beforehand achieved, whereas taking all crucial steps to guard public well being.

“Our thoughts remain with all those affected during this unprecedented time.”