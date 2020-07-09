Manchester United equal Premier League record for penalties awarded in one season | Football News





Bruno Fernandes won United’s 13th penalty of the season – but it was a controversial one

Manchester United won their 13th penalty of the season against Aston Villa – equalling the record for spot-kicks awarded in a single Premier League campaign – but should it have been overturned?

Bruno Fernandes swept home the penalty on 27 minutes after that he was deemed to have been fouled by Ezri Konsa.

United drew level with the Crystal Palace team in 2004/05 and Leicester City’s title-winning side in 2015/16 as the only teams to be awarded more than 12 penalties in one season.

It means with four matches remaining for United in the 2019/20 season, they’re just one shy of breaking the record.

But were they fortunate to join the 13-club? The awarding of the penalty was a controversial one with replays showing Fernandes actually made contact with Konza as the pair came together just within the area. The United midfielder spun with the ball and wound up colliding to the Villa defender, catching Konsa on the ankle in the process.

The incident was reviewed by VAR but was not deemed as a clear and obvious mistake.

It caused a debate in the Sky Sports studio with pundits Roy Keane and Patrice Evra offering some sympathy with Villa on the decision perhaps not being overturned by VAR.

Evra said: “In my opinion, it’s not a penalty. The defender is being a little bit clumsy but it shouldn’t be a penalty.”

Agree with the first bit, but don’t forget VAR is just a replay of an incident! An official watched that again & still give it!!!! https://t.co/drenpc6Ndn — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 9, 2020

Keane added: “I don’t think it’s a penalty but I can see why the referee gave it. It’s harsh but sometimes you have to be punished for being clumsy – it was a clumsy challenge. It’s clever play from Fernandes.”