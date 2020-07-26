Manchester United and Chelsea into Champions League as Bournemouth and Watford relegated on dramatic final day | Football News





Manchester United won 2-0 at Leicester to complete 3rd

Manchester United and Chelsea scheduled their areas in next season’s Champions League however it was transfer for Bournemouth and Watford, regardless of worthy efforts on the final day.

United required simply a point at Leicester to protect a top-four surface however Bruno Fernandes’ cool charge and Jesse Lingard’s late objective assisted them to a 2-0 win to get 3rd location in the Premier League table, level on 66 points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who beat Wolves with 2 quickfire first-half injury-time objectives.

Fifth- put Leicester, who had actually remained in the leading 4 for most of the season, will go into the Europa League group phases together with Tottenham after their point at Crystal Palace sufficed to edge Wolves into seventh on objective distinction.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will now need to wait up until the FA Cup final to see whether they will remain in Europe – an Arsenal win would see the Gunners take the 2nd qualifying-round location.

But it was suffering at the other end of the table, with Bournemouth’s fantastic and brave 3-1 win at Everton inadequate to raise them out of the drop zone due to the fact that of Aston Villa’s nervy point at West Ham.

Troy Deeney reveals his aggravation as Watford are relegated

Watford – who sacked Nigel Pearson 2 video games ago – likewise fall into the Championship, completing second-bottom and, like Bournemouth, simply a point from security, after decreasing 3-2 at Arsenal.

More to follow …