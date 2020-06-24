Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United player ratings: Anthony Martial the hat-trick hero | Football News





Anthony Martial scored a hat-trick at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial’s superb hat-trick gave Manchester United a 3-0 make an impression on Sheffield United, but who else starred at Old Trafford?

MANCHESTER UNITED

David de Gea – 7

Heavily criticised for failing to keep out Steven Bergwijn’s opener against Tottenham on Friday but had little to worry about here, with Sheffield United only mustering one shot on target through the night.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 8

Provided a superb assist for United’s second goal, accelerating far from Enda Stevens and selecting Martial in the box, and was typically assured defensively. His eye-catching development at Manchester United continues.

Victor Lindelof – 7

A straightforward night’s work for the Swede. Made some essential clearances and used the ball well, helping to build United attacks from the back.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof teamed up well against Sheffield United

Harry Maguire – 7

Like his centre-back partner, Maguire was solid and assured throughout. Had the ball in the net when he headed home from the corner in the first half, but the goal was eliminated.

Luke Shaw – 7

A comfortable evening for the left-back. Solid defensively and provided regular attacking support, although that he was booked for a foul on John Lundstram in the second half.

Nemanja Matic – 7

Might have been outnumbered at the base of United’s midfield but received support from Pogba and had few problems. Screened the defence well and kept his side continue.

Paul Pogba – 8

Another promising performance following his impressive cameo against Spurs. Showed discipline in a slightly deeper midfield role than he’s used to and had some exceptional moments in the final third too, combining well with Fernandes in the build-up to United’s 2nd and third goals.

Bruno Fernandes – 8

The Portuguese continues to impress. Had a scare in the first half when that he briefly left the pitch to receive treatment, but soon returned and played an important part in the victory. His flick in the build-up to United’s third goal was the highlight of yet another classy display.

Marcus Rashford – 8

Should have scored himself, getting his feet in a tangle when teed up by Martial in the first half, but a productive evening nonetheless. Set up Martial’s opener with a smart cut-back and it was his through-ball which provided the opportunity for his team-mate’s third.

Marcus Rashford celebrates with Martial

Mason Greenwood – 7

Quieter than his attacking team-mates but showed flashes of quality, going close to scoring on several occasions in the 2nd half.

Anthony Martial – 10

A memorable evening for the Frenchman as that he scored the first hat-trick of his career. Took his first two goals clinically, his first-time finishes leaving Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore with no chance, and showed impressive composure when dinking home his third. A menace till his late substitution.

SUBS

Odion Ighalo – 5

Might have scored had that he not miscontrolled Luke Shaw’s late cross.

Dan James – 6

A bundle of energy on United’s left, as usual.

Scott McTominay – 6

Provided an injection of energy in midfield, fresh from signing his new contract.

Juan Mata – 6

Showed a few flashes of his quality and ensured United continued pushing forward in the closing stages.

Andreas Pereira – 6

Tidy in possession, failed to misplace an individual pass.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Simon Moore – 6

Deputised for the ineligible Dean Henderson and powerless to stop Manchester United from easing to victory. Had little chance with Martial’s first two goals but will feel he might did better for the third.

George Baldock – 6

Had an early sight of goal with one early raid down the right flank but otherwise had his hands full with Rashford, who pinned him straight back for a lot of the encounter.

Chris Basham – 5

Slow to respond to Rashford’s cut-back for Manchester United’s opening goal, allowing Martial to use the close-range finish, and caught out in similar circumstances for the Frenchman’s second.

Phil Jagielka – 5

A rare start for the 37-year-old in the absence of the suspended John Egan. Showed his age at times as he struggled to keep pace with the hosts’ attackers.

Jack Robinson – 5

The third person in an unfamiliar Sheffield United straight back three, Robinson, a January signing from Nottingham Forest, endured an arduous evening facing the hosts’ star-studded attack.

Enda Stevens – 5

Typically one of the Blades’ most dependable performers but did not get close enough to Wan-Bissaka for Manchester United’s 2nd goal.

Enda Stevens attempts to close down Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Oliver Norwood – 5

Showed an extraordinary range of passing against his boyhood club but had not been strong enough up against Martial in the build-up to the first goal. Replaced by Sander Berge at half-time.

John Fleck – 5

An uncharacteristically ineffectual performance from the Scot, who struggled to influence the game and provided little service to Sheffield United’s forwards.

John Lundstram – 6

Provided some attacking impetus on occasion, firing over with one speculative effort in the first half, but like his fellow midfielders, spent nearly all of the evening chasing shadows.

John Lundstram runs far from Luke Shaw

Lys Mousset – 5

A peripheral figure until that he was forced off with a foot injury at half-time. Replaced by Oli McBurnie.

David McGoldrick – 5

Lasted slightly longer than his strike partner Mousset, but failed to fare a lot better than him before being replaced by Richairo Zivkovic midway through the second half. Dropped deep and linked the play well sometimes but made little impact further forwards.

SUBS

Sander Berge – 6

Provided some fresh legs in midfield in the second half. Saw little of the ball but made a couple of interceptions to break up Manchester United attacks.

Oli McBurnie – 5

Presented with a great chance immediately after coming on but did not get his head to Basham’s cross at United’s near post.

Richairo Zivkovic – 5

Only touched the ball a handful of times after replacing McGoldrick.