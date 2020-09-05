Manchester police say suspicious item on bus declared safe By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Suspect bundle discovered on a bus in Manchester city centre



LONDON (Reuters) – A suspicious bundle discovered on a bus in Manchester, northwest England, on Saturday has actually been declared safe, police stated.

“Officers have assessed the item and it has been confirmed that the item is safe and there is no risk to the public,” Greater Manchester Police stated.

A cordon and roadway closures will be raised quickly. The bundle was discovered on a bus at the Manchester Picadilly bus station.