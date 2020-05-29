Manchester City Women’s boss Gareth Taylor relishing pressure of new role | Football News





Gareth Taylor has beforehand labored with the Manchester City’s U18 males’s staff

Gareth Taylor believes he is able to deal with the pressure of needing to ship outcomes as he steps in as supervisor of Manchester City Women.

The former Wales worldwide has been working at City’s academy since 2011 however after years of specializing in the event of expertise, the main focus will now change as he follows his predecessor Nick Cushing in swapping the academy for the dugout.

“I feel personally that I’m ready for this moment,” Taylor stated. “It’s a big step up, a big responsibility but I’m looking forward to it. I’m under no illusions – I need to be successful and I’m confident I can be.

“There’s all the time pressure whenever you go into first-team soccer, it doesn’t matter what the extent is, whether or not the target is combating for survival or attempting to win competitions. I get pleasure from that and I wished this subsequent step and the pressure that comes with it.”

0:36 Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck explains how the squad has been in a position to hold coaching as a bunch regardless of the the coronavirus lockdown Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck explains how the squad has been in a position to hold coaching as a bunch regardless of the the coronavirus lockdown

Cushing had led City’s girls’s staff since their inception in 2013 earlier than leaving earlier this yr to take cost of sister membership New York City in Major League Soccer.

Taylor was as soon as Cushing’s line supervisor after they each labored collectively in City’s academy, and Taylor revealed he had spoken to him at size earlier than taking the job.

“He’s been a great sounding board for me,” he stated. “It’s been great to see his growth and the opportunity that he’s had. The CFG (City Football Group) is special and the important thing is it’s not just about the growth of the players but the staff as well.”

5:10 Sky Sports News’ Jessica Creighton explains the potential choices accessible to the WSL as golf equipment vote on how you can conclude the season Sky Sports News’ Jessica Creighton explains the potential choices accessible to the WSL as golf equipment vote on how you can conclude the season

Asked about his teaching philosophy, Taylor stated he wished to win with model, and revealed he counts the membership’s males’s coach Pep Guardiola amongst his many influences.

“I’m a big fan of the first-team manager and I’ve been so fortunate to be able to get a glimpse of that and get some interaction,” he stated. “Also Rodolfo Borrell (Guardiola’s assistant) and [academy director] Jason Wilcox.

“There are some really good people at CFG and the support there for you if you go and seek it out is great. It would be foolish not to use that.”

0:41 Manchester City Women’s head coach Gareth Taylor says the membership will respect no matter choice is taken on whether or not they or Chelsea shall be awarded this season’s WSL title Manchester City Women’s head coach Gareth Taylor says the membership will respect no matter choice is taken on whether or not they or Chelsea shall be awarded this season’s WSL title

With the Women’s Super League season curtailed as a result of coronavius pandemic, Taylor has some further time to get his ft underneath the desk, and discussions have already turned to planning recruitment for subsequent season.

“If you want to progress, I don’t think you can rely solely on the young players,” he stated.

“Experienced players set the standards, so we’ll always have our eye on the talent that is available coupled with the work we’re doing in the academy.”

2:04 Manchester City’s girls exhibit their abilities, passing the ball to one another while preserving protected social distance as a result of of coronavirus Manchester City’s girls exhibit their abilities, passing the ball to one another while preserving protected social distance as a result of of coronavirus

City’s head of girls’s soccer Gavin Makel stated there may be not but a timeframe on figuring out the ultimate outcomes of the season after the vote to finish it, with the membership nonetheless ready to listen to from the FA.

City sat prime of the standings when the season ended, though second-placed Chelsea may have overhauled them by profitable a recreation in hand.

“We’ll wait as long as we need to in many respects,” he stated. “It’s a tricky choice however we’ll be snug with no matter choice is made.

“We were disappointed [the season ended] as we could have gone on and added to our trophy cabinet this year, but we understand the decision.”