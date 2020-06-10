Manchester City vs Uefa: CAS set timeframe for verdict on Champions League ban

Manchester City can count on to be taught whether or not their attraction towards a two-year ban from the Champions League has been profitable by mid-July.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) introduced a provisional timeframe for their choice on Wednesday afternoon, after the conclusion of the three-day listening to in Lausanne.

A CAS assertion stated: “At the top of the listening to, each events expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the process.





“The panel of arbitrators accountable for the matter, composed of Mr Rui Botica Santos (Portugal), president, Prof. Ulrich Haas (Germany) and Mr Andrew McDougall QC (France), will begin its deliberations and put together the arbitral award containing their choice.

“The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance.”

More follows…