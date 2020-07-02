Manchester City vs Liverpool team news: Phil Foden and Eric Garcia start for City vs unchanged champions | Football News





Phil Foden starts for Manchester City against Liverpool

Phil Foden will start for Manchester City against Liverpool on Thursday evening, survive Sky Sports, with Eric Garcia also named in the starting XI.

Foden and Garcia can be found in as two of three changes from the 2-1 defeat at Chelsea a week ago, with Gabriel Jesus also in for Bernardo Silva. Riyad Mahrez drops to the bench, while Fernandinho is serving the second of his two-match ban for his sending off at Chelsea.

Garcia has been out since putting up with a worrying head injury in the win over Arsenal on June 17.

Newly-crowned champions Liverpool are unchanged from their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace a week ago.

2:59 LIBERATED TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Liverpool’s make an impression on Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Joel Matip appeared in the Merseyside derby when Liverpool resumed their season on June 21 but has been sidelined since with a toe problem.

The teams

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Garcia, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus

Subs: Bravo, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo, David Silva, Mahrez, Cancelo, Otamendi, Doyle

3:05 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s make an impression on Manchester City in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s win over Manchester City in the Premier League

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Jones, Elliott, Williams

How to follow

Man City vs Liverpool Live on

Man City vs Liverpool Live on

Man City vs Liverpool Live on

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool survive Sky Sports Premier League (without crowd noise) and Main Event (with crowd noise) from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm. Follow live updates within our dedicated weblog with in-game clips, and highlights is likewise published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the ultimate whistle.

Fans is likewise able to join with friends and family to chat, vote in live polls and choose your team’s chant to create the atmosphere in our new Fanzone and Watchalong features. Tonight’s Watchalong will be on Sky Sports Football from 8pm as Shaun Wright-Phillips and Glen Johnson join host Adam Smith and Chris Hamill in Social Corner.