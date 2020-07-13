Manchester City to play in Champions League next season after European ban overturned | Football News





Manchester City will play in the Champions League next season

Manchester City will play in the Champions League next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the club’s two-year ban from European football.

City were handed the suspension by UEFA’s club monetary control body in February for “serious breaches” of club licensing and monetary reasonable play guidelines.

The Premier League club emphatically rejected any misdeed and appealed the choice at CAS last month, after formerly explaining the UEFA disciplinary procedure as “prejudicial”.

After hearing proof throughout 3 days in June, CAS have now overturned the suspension – significance City are complimentary to contend in the Champions League next season, having actually protected 2nd location in the Premier League with a 5-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Speaking after the match, City supervisor Pep Guardiola stated he was positive the ban would be overturned and insisted his side was worthy of to play in European football’s elite competitors.

“Today we achieved one incredible challenge, which is qualification for the Champions League mathematically,” Guardiola informed Sky Sports

“That is the difficulty that is the minimum requirement for this club. And these gamers have actually done it for the last 6 or 7 years.

“We should have to exist since we won it on the pitch. Hopefully on Monday UEFA can permit us to play like this group and these gamers should have to.”

More to follow …