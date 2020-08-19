World Cup winner Rose Lavelle stated the “idea of playing in the Champions League and competing for so many titles” contributed in her relocate to Manchester City.

The United States midfielder signed up with OL Reign today from Washington Spirit however instantly signed a contract to play outside the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

OL Reign will manage Lavelle’s future playing rights in the American league, according to BBC Sport.

“It will be a fun challenge,” she stated.

“The [Women’s Super League] is a great league that keeps getting better every year. It is attracting a lot of really great players,” Lavelle informed BBC Sport.

“Manchester City is obviously a great club in the men’s and the women’s side. They have a lot of resources. I don’t know much about the city yet but I know that the football culture is amazing so all of that was something I wanted to be a part of.”

The 25- year- old, who is City’s 3rd summer season finalizing, scored in in 2015’s World Cup last as the USA beat the Netherlands to maintain their title.