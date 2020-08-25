Manchester City offer Lionel Messi ‘escape from Barcelona’ – Armenian News

Two of the most significant Champions League losers this previous week may discover convenience in each other, with Manchester City prepared to offer Lionel Messi an escape of Barcelona if he wishes to exit Spain, ESPN reports.

The Argentina star is stated to be irritated with the Catalans after yet another Champions League failure– this time a 8- 2 humbling at the hands of Bayern Munich – and is amusing the concept of leaving the Blaugrana, ESPN reports, pointing out the Mirror

Man City, who suffered a comparable Champions League embarrassment on Saturday, think that reunion with Pep Guardiola might be enough to lure Messi to the Etihad and are prepared to pay the Argentina star “whatever it takes” to make the relocation a truth.

One apparent stumbling block will be the massive EUR700 million buyout provision that Barcelona have actually placed into the 33- year- old’s agreement, indicating that any relocation will likely require to be initiated by Messi himself, by method of a transfer demand.