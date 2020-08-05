Manchester City ‘more than a match’ for Real Madrid but must be wary of Benezma threat, says Lescott

The previous Citizens protector is anticipating his old club reach the last 8 of the Champions League at the Liga winners’ cost

Manchester City are “more than a match” for Real Madrid but they must be wary of Karim Benzema’s threat in the last 3rd, says Joleon Lescott.

City will invite Madrid to Etihad Stadium on Friday for the second-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, with the aggregate rating presently standing at 2-1.

Pep Guardiola’s males made a popular win at Santiago Bernabeu in February thanks to objectives from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne, and just requirement a attract Manchester to advance to the quarter-finals.

The Blancos put that frustration behind them to clinch a 34 th La Liga title last month after an excellent run of form post-coronavirus lockdown, as they won 10 of their last 11 components to dismiss Barcelona.

Madrid are still positive of a return versus City as they bid for a domestic and European double, with Casemiro explaining that Zinedine Zidane’s males might gain from the reverse component being played behind closed doors.

Lescott acknowledges the truth that the Spanish champs will supply a stern obstacle even without their suspended captain Sergio Ramos, with it his belief that Benzema is the male to view for his old club.

The previous City protector …