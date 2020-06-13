Manchester City eSports: Sergio Aguero takes on Oleksandr Zinchenko in charity Fifa 20 match

Manchester City team-mates Sergio Aguero and Oleksandr Zinchenko squared off in a Fifa 20 game on Saturday within a charity eSports event held by the club.

Man City women’s players Georgia Stanway and Ellie Roebuck also went head to head, and former City defender Joleon Lescott took on pro-gamer Ryan Pessoa.

Fellow pro-gamers Shellzz and FaZe Tass also competed against one another.

All money raised from the function will go directly to the City Group's new Cityzens Giving Covid Recovery Fund.





A highlights package of Aguero and Zinchenko’s match can be watched below.

Man City’s men team return to the pitch on 17 June when they just take on Arsenal as the Premier League resumes after a three-month coronavirus-enforced break.