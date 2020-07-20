Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ‘excited’ by Real Madrid Champions League clash | Football News





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking forward to his side’s go back to European action

Pep Guardiola feels “incredibly excited and incredibly optimistic” as he switches focus to Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid next month.

City will host the newly-crowned Spanish champions on August 7 in the delayed 2nd leg of the last-16 tie, leading 2-1 from the initial encounter in February.

After Saturday’s loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals, City now only have two Premier League games, which can not alter their position in second place, before the visit of the La Liga side.

City have played some exhilarating football occasionally this season however the Arsenal result highlighted some frailties Guardiola is determined to master from.

“Part of the good work Arsenal have done, I give them a lot of credit for – what they did, how good they defended,” Guardiola said.

Kevin De Bruyne’s goal at the Bernabeu gave City a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid going into the 2nd leg

“We did not do it precisely. We had enough chances to score goals and we did not do it. I recently congratulate them, learn from this and plan Madrid. We move forward, it’s forgotten.

“Now we have been incredibly excited and incredibly optimistic about the game against Madrid, for the players we now have.

“We know if we play at a decent level, higher than we played against Arsenal, we’ll have our chance. If not, we’ll be out.”

Guardiola wants his side to use this week’s closing Premier League games against Watford and Norwich to rediscover their utmost.

“(Find) our game, come back who we are,” he said. “With and without the ball, we are good when we go full gas – whenever we are a team with no fear, when no matter what happens and we play.

“That’s what we have to take from these two games. Watford and Norwich can beat us, but beat us being who we are.”

Guardiola said he respects Arsenal ‘on the pitch’

Guardiola was impressed by Arsenal, who’re now managed by his former assistant Mikel Arteta – even though he made a distinction in his thoughts in regards to the club on / off the field.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was a noted critic of City and their past spending in relation to Financial Fair Play regulations.

“The opponents always deserve my respect and credit, and Arsenal, they have it,” Guardiola said.

“I have all the respect for what Arsenal are on the pitch – not much off the pitch, but on the pitch a lot. So I congratulate them and good luck against Chelsea in the final.”