Manchester City have appointed Juanma Lillo, certainly one of Pep Guardiola’s greatest influences, as their new assistant manager.

The 54-year-old coach fills the vacancy on City’s backroom staff left by Mikel Arteta, who was appointed as the manager of Arsenal in December.

Lillo, who secured promotion to the Chinese Super League with Qingdao Huanghai last year, managed Guardiola throughout his brief stint at Mexican club Dorados.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

The pair’s relationship dates back to mid-1990s and Lillo was the major influence on Guardiola’s decision to spend the ultimate year of his playing career in Mexico.

Lillo previously worked as an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli with Chile and Sevilla, while his last game as a manager in Spain was an 8-0 defeat to Guardiola’s Barcelona with Almeria in 2010.

Watch more

“I am delighted to have joined Manchester City’s coaching staff,” Lillo said. “My relationship with Pep goes back a long time and I’m thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team.

“Manchester City has enjoyed much success over recent seasons and played a brandname of beautiful football we now have come to are expecting from this club and its manager.

“It’s a pleasure to become a part of this group and I hope to make an important contribution to the club’s success going forwards.”

Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, added: “We are delighted to welcome Juanma to Manchester City.

“His vast experience working across three continents and with some of the most famous names in world football will be an invaluable asset to Pep and his team. We look forward to him playing a vital role as we return to football.”