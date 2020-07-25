Man wrongly accused of PC Andrew Harper’s murder starts bid for compensation from the police

A 21- year-old wrongly accused of killing PC Andrew Harper is looking for compensation from thepolice

Jed Foster invested a month in custody last summertime after being apprehended and charged with Harper’s murder inAugust

After brand-new proof was discovered, procedures versus him were dropped and the 21- year-old has actually now started legal action versus Thames Valley police.

He is declaring false arrest, unlawful imprisonment and harmful prosecution, according toThe Sunday Times

Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were founded guilty of the police officer’s murder after the police officer was dragged to his death behind their cars and truck.

PC Harper, 28, had actually attempted to stop the burglars taking a quad bike and his ankles were lassoed by the routing packing strap as the teens attempted to get away in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August in 2015.

For more than a mile he was hauled helplessly behind the Seat Toledo by his feet as the cars and truck reached speeds of as much as 60 miles per hour with chauffeur Long, 19, swerving strongly to attempt and launch the stricken officer.

Mr Foster informed the BBC: ‘Newspapers targeted me and my household although I had actually not been founded guilty. They acted as though I was guilty.’

He included that he was informed he ‘must be hanged or hang himself’ and he was targeted with abuse since of his household’s tourist heritage.

While Mr Foster remained in police custody in 2015, then 20, his household and attorney continuously rejected his participation.

The charges were dropped after an additional examination found Mr Foster’s phone had actually not been at the scene of the quad-bike theft or the location where Pc Harper was eliminated, according tothe Oxford Mail

Thames Valley police informed The Sunday Times it had actually been alerted of the claim by Foster’s lawyers.

They included: ‘It would be unsuitable to make any additional remark at this phase.’

Prosecutors at the Old Bailey stated on September 19 in 2015 that there was no longer a reasonable possibility of conviction and transferred to end the case versus Mr Foster, from Pingewood nearBurghfield

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal stated: ‘The CPS has actually terminated the case versus Mr Foster in relation to the continuous examination into PC Harper’s death inBerkshire

‘The CPS has actually now examined a complete file of proof from the police and concluded that there is not a reasonable possibility of conviction.

‘The choice to charge Mr Foster was handled the limit test which is used when a complete file of proof is not readily available.’