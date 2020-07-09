Man with gun chases vandals outside home of couple who painted over Black Lives Matter mural

An enraged man with a gun burst from the home of a California couple charged with painting over a Black Lives Matter mural to chase after vandals who spray painted ‘f**k Trump’ and ‘BLM’ on the property, a neighbor exclusively told DailyMail.com.

Nicole Anderson, who was charged with her partner David Nelson with a hate crime on Tuesday for rolling black paint over the mural in downtown Martinez, screamed at the man: ‘Come back inside with that, you don’t wish to go to jail!’

He was going after the five men who had vandalized the couple’s home and car, writing ‘f**k Trump’ and ‘BLM’, as well as burning rubber from their car tires on the street outside the home.

The neighbor, who asked and then be named as Deana K., said she did not get a good look at the gun-brandishing man but presumed it to be Nelson or another relative.

Deana told DailyMail.com that soon after the men began vandalizing the home on Sunday, ‘the [relative] or the partner [started] running down the street with a gun.’

She added: ‘My husband came in and we locked the door because if that he shoots at somebody I don’t are interested to be us.’

A man burst out of Nicole Anderson’s home with a gun on Sunday to chase off vandals who wrote ‘BLM’ on the property, a neighbor told DailyMail.com. Anderson (right) was charged along with her partner David Nelson (left) with a misdemeanor hate crime on Tuesday for rolling black paint over the mural in downtown Martinez. Anderson screamed at the person: ‘Come straight back inside with that, you never want to head to jail!’

Anderson sometimes appears painting over the yellow letters with black paint on Friday on Court Street in downtown Martinez

Answering the door at Anderson’s home, her uncle Mark (pictured) told DailyMail.com that he was a ‘liberal Democrat’ who disagreed with his niece’s actions but added that the vandalism of the family’s car and home was turning him against the Black Lives Matter movement

The man with a gun was going after the five men who had vandalized the couple’s home and car, writing ‘f**k Trump’ and ‘BLM’, as well as burning rubber from their car tires on the street outside the home

The neighbor said the man came back to the home after chasing the vandals and law enforcement showed up, arriving within five full minutes.

She added: ‘The next day the automobile was hosed and scrubbed down, however, you could still see some white residue.’

Deana said Anderson left with the vandalized red sedan on Tuesday and she hasn’t seen her straight back since.

Answering the doorway at Anderson’s home, her uncle Mark told DailyMail.com that he was a ‘liberal Democrat’ who disagreed with his niece’s actions, but said the vandalism of the family’s car and home was turning him from the Black Lives Matter movement.

‘I agree with them, I’m a liberal Democrat. I’ve always been a Democrat. But I’m slowly turning another way because there’s so much hate,’ that he said.

‘I’m needs to slowly begin to see the other side, because this type of person anti-American.

‘Now I’ve got to pay to put a fence up. Because I don’t know what these people are planning to do. They burnt down stores and tear up houses.’

Mark claimed his niece didn’t live at the home, despite Deana telling DailyMail.com she saw her regularly come and go from the house.

Mark said activists also targeted his home after his address, that is linked to Anderson’s, was published online, saying he ‘started getting a significant amount of hate’.

He said the messages were over the lines of ‘Respect our town, you brought this on your own family.’

Mark said: ‘This is the family home. I grew up here, my sister was raised here, my brother was raised here. My dad built the house. We’ve lived here peacefully for several years until now. The hate has turned this street.’

Anderson’s uncle Mark (left and right) said: ‘I agree with them, I’m a liberal Democrat. I’ve for ages been a Democrat. But I’m slowly turning the other way because there is so much hate. I’m starting to slowly see the other side, because these people are anti-American’

Anderson was captured on video on July 4 defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez by painting over it with black paint

Pictured: The BLM mural that was damaged by Anderson was already restored. The artists received a permit to paint the street outside the Contra Costa County Court Building

Deana told DailyMail.com she had also heard hateful language from other neighbors on the quiet Martinez street.

‘I’ve heard our neighbors use very derogatory words. I’ve heard them say really bad stuff. It’s very quiet so you can hear when people shout,’ she said.

‘One neighbor, his wife caught him cheating and she called him a ”n***er-lover”.’

Deana said she was shocked by the racist language and said she was very conscious of being truly a minority on the predominantly white street.

‘We don’t have even one black neighbor in this neighbor hood,’ she said. ‘There’s not one. I believe the closest thing is really a Hispanic family around the corner. Not one African-American person.

‘As a Hispanic woman, a Latina, I do not agree [with Anderson and Nelson]. Even now I attempt to keep my distance. I’ve never really spoken to her or her partner.

‘It’s regrettable that in 2020 individuals are still having these opinions, especially with everything that’s happening on the planet. And which they think that way, it’s very, very sad,’ she said.