Man who spent 49 days in hospital fighting COVID-19 is finally back home after 10 days in rehab | News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)–After 49 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19 and 10 days in rehab studying find out how to stroll and do fundamental actions once more, Matroy Browder is finally back home!

Dozens of Browder’s buddies, household and colleagues took over his neighborhood Saturday afternoon to welcome him home.

Browder was on a ventilator for 30 days, however says there was by no means a second when he thought he would not make it.

“Never felt like that. I mean I went in there wanting to recover and when I woke up from being on the ventilator it was back at it. I never had a moments doubt,” mentioned Browder.

Browder says he believes in the ability of prayer and is aware of God heard not solely his cry, however the cries of his family members, which he says is what acquired him via it.