Man who says he was one of first COVID-19 patients in SE Wisconsin thanks healthcare workers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — 100 care kits have been delivered to frontline healthcare workers at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The kits have been items from individuals in the group, the Business Health Care Group, and Poshabodes.

Among these delivering the kits was Jeff Kluever, govt director of the Business Health Care Group.

Kluever went on a ski journey to Austria again in February and began feeling COVID-19 signs when he returned. He mentioned he instantly self-quarantined.

“Came down with symptoms on the evening of March 8, was tested on morning of March 9, and that’s all attributable to my primary care physician’s nurse and how insistent she was that I become tested,” he mentioned, “Because of that, I firmly believe that none of the other individuals, including myself, cause I self-quarantined upon getting back to the US, had any community spread of COVID-19, which in itself was a minor miracle.”

He mentioned his check got here again constructive on March 11 after which everybody else he was on the journey with was examined immediately.

“The other five from the US were also positive,” he mentioned Kluever.

A spokesperson mentioned on account of affected person privateness legal guidelines, Waukesha Public Health was unable to substantiate or deny, however Kluever mentioned the general public well being division informed him he was the first case in Waukesha County.

“This is not a distinction that I actually enjoy, but I was number one for Waukesha County,” he mentioned.

The 5 different individuals he was with additionally dwell in southeast Wisconsin.

“When you look at the range of symptoms, some were almost asymptomatic, maybe some congestion or sniffles, to the symptoms that I had which were the worst, which included a high fever, the raging cough, vomiting,” he mentioned.

He mentioned he additionally had vital dehydration and was extremely drained. He had the signs for about two and a half weeks.

“When I became effectively negative, I still had a lingering cough that I had to deal with and then all five of us, five of the six of us, were incredibly motivated to donate plasma,” he mentioned, “We’re giving back to those who are incredibly less fortunate.”

He mentioned he labored carefully with a public well being nurse.

“She also worked closely with the state hygiene lab, so between the three of us, we really learned on how to deal with COVID-19 throughout the two to three weeks that we were engaging,” he mentioned.

He mentioned the power to get examined was crucial, and he credit the nurse in his doctor’s main care observe for advocating on his behalf.

“Without being tested,” he mentioned, “There’s no question that there would have been significant community spread, not only from myself, but from the other individuals that were on the trip with us.”